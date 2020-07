MARY KAY CAMPBELL - GENZLINGER November 28, 1954 - June 8, 2020 A beloved wife, mother, colleague, sister, friend, and accomplished cook, Mary Kay went to be with the Lord in the early morning of June 8, 2020. She had been battling cancer for 8 years with a brave spirit and never gave up on her life. Mary Kay loved her family dearly and was in the presence of her three siblings, husband, and daughter as she took her last breath. You can read the full obituary at NewtonBracewell.com