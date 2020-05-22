MARY LEE (STAPLES) HUNTER Mary Lee Hunter of Lake Almanor passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Mary Lee was born in Ogallala, Nebraska to Andrew and Alberta (Baird) Staples in 1935. The family settled in Chico in 1936 where she attended Citrus Elementary and Chico High Schools, graduating in 1952. She married Kenneth Hunter of New York in 1955. The couple made their home in San Francisco, where three of their four children were born, and in 1960 the family moved to Long Island, New York, where their youngest child was born. Mary Lee graduated from San Francisco State in 1960, received her master's degree in language arts from SUNY Stonybrook in 1977 and taught middle- and high school English on Long Island for 30 years, retiring in 1995. Lee moved to Lake Almanor Country Club in 1999. She unretired to teach English at Chester Jr-Sr High School for the 1999-2000 school year to help pay for her new golf cart. She enjoyed being closer to her sisters and their families, playing golf and bridge, travelling, stargazing and birdwatching. As a member of the LACC Women's Golf Club, she helped organize the Franke Miller Memorial Junior Girls Golf Program and was also a charter member of the Bailey Creek Golf Club. Lee's survivors include her daughters Jeanne, Gwen and Anne, of Florida, and her granddaughter, Jennifer, of New York; sisters Phyllis (Dick) Stebbins, Joyce (Sidney) Putnam, Karen Birdseye and sister-in-law Diana Staples; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their children. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Andrew "Jack" Staples and sister, Thelma Haldorson. The family plans to hold a memorial gathering at a future date, still to be determined, and requests that memorial donations be made to Peninsula Fire District, 801 Golf Club Road, Lake Almanor CA 96137 or the National Trust for Historic Preservation www.SavingPlaces.org.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 22, 2020.