MARY LOUISE KUEHNE Mary Lou as she was always known, was born in Sacramento, CA June 10, 1930 and remained in Northern California until she was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on November 4, 2020. She grew up in Lindsay, CA and later moved to San Jose to attend college where she earned her teaching degree. Just prior to graduating from college, she met and married the love of her life and husband of 50+ years Dale Kuehne. Shortly after marrying, Dale was drafted into the Army and they enjoyed a year in Germany. After being discharged from the Army, the couple settled in Santa Clara Valley with their 2 young sons and helped plant the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Clara. It was here that their family grew to 4 sons. From there Dale and Mary Lou were called to Springs of Living Water, a Christian Conference Center at Richardson Springs near Chico. Here the boys had the run of 500 acres, a swimming pool and they learned the value of work. Ken Backlund of Neighborhood Church of Chico asked Dale to be a printer and chef on staff at the church in 1972. He served in that position with Mary Lou serving faithfully at his side for 13 years. After Dale passed away in 2005 at the age of 74 Mary Lou continued to live in Chico, worship at Neighborhood Church and faithfully attend her Monday night bible study group. The Lord has been very present in her life since she was 7 yrs old. She is preceded in Death by her son Andrew Kuehne in 1968 and husband Dale Kuehne in 2005. She is survived by her other 3 sons and their families: David Kuehne (Adrianna), Paul Kuehne (Constance) and Phillip Kuehne (Tina). A Memorial service will be held at Neighborhood Church of Chico on November 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Memorial Contributions may be made to Neighborhood Church of Chico.



