MARY LOUISE O'NEAL Her greatest accomplishment and enduring gift was making all those around her feel comfortable and accepted with her warmth and genuine curiosity, and by letting them be exactly themselves. Mary Louise O'Neal passed away February 7, 2019. Born December 10, 1934 she grew up on a farm near Langdon, North Dakota. She was born in winter, so tiny at under 3 lbs., that her parents kept her warm in a shoe box on an open oven door. In winter, her dad would take Mary Louise and her 3 younger sisters to a one room schoolhouse by horse drawn sleigh over the frozen roads and fields. In high school she worked as an usher at the local movie theater where tickets were sold for 10 cents. After high school she moved to the big city- Grand Forks, N.D.!, to start secretary school. She met the love of her life, Don Trenda, at a dance. They married and had 4 boys over the next 5 years. She had a full-time job at home! Having grown up with 3 younger sisters, she was thrilled to have all boys! They later moved to Pueblo, Colorado. The family moved, again, to Kansas City in 1968 where Don started a car dealership. She was ahead of her time when she found out she was allergic to gluten before it was a "thing". Don, sadly and surprisingly, passed away in 1975. Within a year, suddenly, at age 40 she had no kids at home and her husband was gone. She went to work as a secretary, and 2 years later she met the second love of her life- Lenny O'Neal. They lived a full, happy thirty years together at Lake Lotawana, Missouri. She learned to sail, and even learned to play drums at 50 so that she and Len could start a jazz band- the Butterfly Brass Band, which played all around the Kansas City area for years. She also became a realtor, and the two of them sold real estate for the next 10 years. Len passed away in 2005, and she eventually started planning for the next phase of her life, and thankfully, she moved to Chico! She loved the small-town feeling, being around her son Robin Trenda and his family and friends; and being from the mid-west, she loved how flat it was! In Chico she quickly made numerous friends and became involved in 3 Bridge Clubs, 2 book clubs, the Chico Newcomer's club, and an exercise group. At bridge she met Sandy Wise, who became her partner in cards and crime for the next 10 years. Together they enjoyed theater, cruises, gardening, and family. She loved that her large group of extended family and friends had lots of gatherings and parties. She made sure she never missed a granddaughter's soccer game, went to every birthday party, Salsa party, and BBQ. Having grown up on a farm instilled the love of work, and she kept busy working hard on her yard and flowers, around the house. She is survived by her 4 sons, Cory (Janet) Trenda, Robin (ex Maria) Trenda, Tomaj Trenda, Ritch (Mo) Trenda, 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and sisters Myrna (Jerry) Lorenz and Doris Nelson. She was an avid reader and donations in her honor for the Literacy Programs at the "Chico and Paradise Boys and Girls Clubs", or World Vision, are greatly appreciated. She taught us all how to slow down a bit and enjoy life, and especially each other and family. Being an eternal optimist, her favorite sayings were "No negatives", and "How can I help?". She will be sorely missed. Come celebrate her life with us at Lakeside Pavillion on April 28th from 1-3 pm. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 16, 2019