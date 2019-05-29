MARY ROULEAU Mary Louise Rouleau was born December 5, 1942 in Oxnard, CA to Venita and Ivan Ballard. She moved to Ojai, CA when she married Steve Rouleau on December 17, 1965. She worked for both the local school district and sanitation district for years until retirement. She faithfully attended Ojai Valley Foursquare Church, where she played the piano and sang in various groups. She moved to Paradise in 2002 with her husband and mother. She has been in Chico since November 8, 2018. She is survived by her brother, Bill Ballard of Apple Valley, CA, her children, Linda Carroll of Granger, IA, Cheri Rouleau of Pine, CO, Richard Rouleau of Spirit Lake, ID, Anita Rouleau of Seaside, OR, and Debbie Campbell of Chico, CA. She adored and is survived by her 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. After a brief illness, she went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 25, 2019. There will be a service on May 30, 2019, 2:00pm at Brusie Funeral Home, 626 Broadway, Chico, CA. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary