MARY SHARON RICHER Mary left us unexpectedly Feb. 17, 2019. She was born Aug. 26, 1939, in Minneapolis, Minn. In her 20's, a "girls trip" with lifelong friend, Jo, landed her in sunny So. Cal., where she met her future husband, Les. Soon after the couple married and relocated to the Bay Area, one day Les noticed an ad in the newspaper "semi-retire in the mountains." Mary immediately fell in love with Butte Meadows and in 1975 their mountain adventure began when they purchased The Bambi Inn. They had 23 amazing years there and made numerous good friends. After moving off the mountain then losing Les after 52 years of marriage, Mary remained active as a volunteer for the Butte County Sheriffs STARS, meeting with Bingo Buddies, traveling, lunch with the ladies, boating on Lake Oroville, and visiting friends in Butte Meadows. Although Mary has passed on her "zest for life" continues through her sister Sue (Jim) McGuire, her two sons John (Dorrie) and Dave (JoAnna), and her 6 exceptional grandchildren Hayley, John Jr., Cassidy, Colby, Bethany, and Zoe. All of whom live by Mary's Motto," do all you can while the sun yet shines!" A potluck Celebration of life will be held June 8th, at noon in Butte Meadows at the Richer Cabin located across form the Bambi Inn. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Feb. 24 to May 5, 2019