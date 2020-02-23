|
MARY SUZANNE FORAKER 1933-2020 Mary Suzanne Johnson Foraker, 86, of Chico, California, passed away peacefully in the presence of family on Sunday morning, February 16th, 2020. Suzie was born on September 30th, 1933 in Oakland, California, to Cyrus B. Johnson and Mary Compton Johnson Goni. She graduated from Chico High School in 1951 and received a BA from Mills College in 1955. After attending Katherine Gibbs College in New York City, Suzie worked for the Bechtel Corporation in San Francisco. In 1959, Suzie married William A. (Andy) Foraker with whom she had three sons: Erik, and twins, William (Ian) and John. Suzie was always dedicated to her three boys, and they to her. Suzie was the great granddaughter of early California pioneers and was actively involved in the California rice business in Glenn and Colusa counties. First and foremost, Mary Suzanne was an artist who savored life and lived it with passion. She loved people and having fun. A great cook and host, she entertained frequently. She was always up for a party and a good laugh. Suzie was a creative and talented artist, an avid golfer, a lover of Mexico and all things Mexican. She was also a great fan of classical music, especially Opera - the more dramatic the better! Suzie was passionate about her love and care of animals, especially her beloved dachshunds; a dachshund was always by her side. Suzie was a dedicated and true friend. She held on to those close to her, with lifelong friends from her childhood, high school, and college days. She is survived by her children Erik (Audrey) Foraker, William (aka Ian) Foraker, and John (Elizabeth) Foraker; seven grandchildren: Andrew (Jenny), Allison, Elena, Jack, Mary Kate, Patrick, and Caroline, and two great grandchildren: Angus and Mac. She is also survived by her brother, Cyrus William Johnson, and sister-in-law, Carol Reynolds Johnson, and their children, Gregory (Lisa) Johnson, and Rennie (Jonathan) Evans. Her funeral mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 416 Chestnut Street, Chico, at 10:00AM Friday, February 28th, 2020. Her relatives and friends are welcome to attend the mass. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests contributions be made to the Butte Humane Society, 2580 Fair Street, Chico, California, 95928, (530) 343-7917.
