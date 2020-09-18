MARY TRIPP HANSON June 6, 1934 Sept. 1, 2020 Mary Tripp Hanson passed away in her home under hospice care with her family present on September 1. She was a native of Chico, born in 1934 to Charles and Helen Tripp. Her great grandfather was Wesley Lee, of Lee's Pharmacy. Mary had a life-long love of history, and had many stories of old Chico passed to her via her grandmother who was born here in 1872. After relocating to the Placerville area in her childhood and graduating from El Dorado County High School she attended UC Berkeley to study history. She left CAL to marry and raise her family. Before moving back home to Chico in 1984 Mary lived in the Bay Area and also lived two years in the Australian outback. Her passions were fly fishing for trout in the local mountain streams, opera, reading, playing bridge with competitive friends, and gardening. She is survived by her former husband, Charles W. Hanson and his wife, Yuko; her daughters, Cynthia (Stephen) and Ellise (Edwin); her sons, Charles (Tami) and Jeffrey Hanson. She is also survived by five grandsons and one granddaughter, four great-grandsons and one great granddaughter. Mary is to be buried in Chico cemetery next to her beloved brother, Lee, and their family. Donations may be made in the way of a kind thought to one's parents, the Chico Heritage Association, or any charity of choice
. The family wishes to thank Enloe Hospice for its support. Our family also hopes that wherever Mary is now she may always hear all of our thank-yours. You may send condolences to the family at www.brusiefh.com