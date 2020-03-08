Home

Mary Upton


1944 - 2020
Mary Upton Obituary
MARY UPTON 1944-2020 Mary Upton was born in Hugo, OK on Dec. 9th, 1944 and was laid to rest Feb. 9th, 2020. Proceded in death by her parents Elmer and Dorothy Elam. She is survived by her daughter Teresa Upton, Granddaughter Anissa Upton, Sister Kathy Strang, along with two nephews, cousins and an uncle. Mary attended Feather Falls School and Oroville High School. She loved to read books, she enjoyed sewing and traveling, and she loved her sweet yellow cat 'Ester'. Mary worked and retired from Oroville Hospital where she worked nearly 30 years as a Registered Nurse. Mary, we miss you already.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 8, 2020
