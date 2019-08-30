Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
Mary West


1924 - 2019
Mary West Obituary
MARY WEST A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mary Isabel West on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Divine Savior Catholic Church. Mary passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 in Chico. She was born on May 5, 1924 to Manuel and Mary Nunes in Tulare, CA. When Mary was a child her family moved to Gerber where her father worked on a dairy. After a few years her father bought 40 acres in Chico at the north end of the Esplanade where he started his own dairy with his sons and daughters. Mary worked hard helping her mother cook two meals a day for the family and workers until she married Robert (Bob) West on October 18, 1947. Mary enjoyed reading, embroidery, cooking, attending Mass at St. John's Catholic Church, and growing flowers. She loved displaying her flowers at the Silver Dollar Fair and was very proud of her winning ribbons, especially her Best of Shows. She is survived by her daughters, Christine Suarez of Chico and Barbara (Nick) Rabo of Durham, five grand-children, Maria and Gabby Suarez of Valencia, CA Tony (Emily) Rabo of Durham, Michelle (Obi) Gagne of Chico, Stephanie (Ryan) Dietz of Durham and five great grand-children, Dylan, Rhett, Braxton, Grayson and Hallie. Donations may be made in Mary's memory to the Roses and Ivy Elder Care in care of the Brusie Funeral Home.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 30, 2019
