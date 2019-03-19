MARYALICE KOLKO MaryAlice Kolko, age 41, of Chico, CA, passed away at her parents' home on March 15, 2019, due to cancer. She was born June 14, 1977, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. MaryAlice graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Russian Language from Seattle Pacific University, a Bachelor of Music degree in Flute Performance from Western Kentucky University, and a Master of Arts degree in Flute Performance from California State University, Chico. She married Jeremy Kolko in Orland, CA, on March 17, 2007. She was the Department Secretary for the Emergency Department at Enloe Medical Center, Chico, CA. MaryAlice was a follower of Jesus Christ, and her faith shaped her life. She enjoyed playing flute in various groups, venues, and occasions. She was also a talented knitter. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her husband and her two cats, Mia and Miles. MaryAlice will be remembered for her many talents, her humor, her beauty, her kindness, and her love and concern for others. MaryAlice is survived by her husband, Jeremy Kolko; her parents, Dr. Paul and Carolee Ratzlaff; her brother Eric Ratzlaff; her mother-in-law Suzanne Kolko and father-in-law Donald Kolko; sisters-in-law Jen (Kolko), Anne (Kolko), and Stefanie (Ratzlaff). She will also be remembered by her numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of MaryAlice's life will be held on Saturday, March 23, at 2:00pm, at Living Hope Fellowship, 355 Panama Avenue, Chico, CA 95973. To send condolences to the family, go online to NewtonBracewell.com. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary