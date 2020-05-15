MARYELLEN C. SNYDER Former longtime Quincy, CA resident, Maryellen C. Snyder passed away in Chico, CA, April 28, 2020. She was born to William and Elsie Collett in Beatrice, Nebraska on March 1, 1918. When she was six week old her family moved to a farm near Sutherland, Neb. After her graduation from Sutherland High School in 1935 she moved to a very small town, Nubieber, in Lassen County, CA. She went to work in a mercantile store where her brother was employed. It was there that she met her future husband, Howard Synder. They were married November 18, 1936. To this union was born one child, a daughter, Beverly in 1938. They moved to Susanville, CA in 1940. Then in 1942 they moved to Quincy, CA, where they remained until 1990. When, because of health problems, they moved to Chico to be near family. Maryellen was a homemaker. She enjoyed game shows, western movies, dining out, short automobile trips, geraniums, and African violets. Howard passed away in 1998. Her parents and brother also predeceased her. Survivors include her daughter, Beverly Wilson, of Durham, CA, three grandchildren, three great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and two nephews. Maryellen lived with her daughter Beverly for the past 10 years in Durham. Following cremation, graveside services will be held privately at Paradise Cemetery. Memorial donations may be sent to Shriners Children's Hospital, c/o Brusie Funeral Home, Chico.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 15, 2020.