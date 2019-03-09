Home

MATTHEW ALVIN RAY Matthew Alvin Ray, age 26, passed in his sleep on February 28th, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. Matthew grew up in Palermo, CA, and resided in Sacra-mento where he attended CSUS. Matthew loved riding his bikes and hiking new trails with fraternity brothers and buddies. In his youth he enjoyed racing dirt bikes and Jr. dragsters with his brother Earl. He played youth football, wrestled and golfed at Las Plumas High School, and was a talented pianist. Matthew was such a loving, kind person to all that knew him. He would always light up a room with laughter. His love and knowledge for all things Apple was extraordinary. His heart was full of love to share with those close to him. Matthew is survived by his mother Kathy Ray, siblings, Earl Ray, Amy (Daryn), Charles (Hannah), Katie(Randy) Huff and his niece Aubrey, nephew Logan. Matthew was preceded in death by his father James A. Ray. He is also survived by his grandparents Alvin and Betty Ray, Bill and Colleen Lagrone, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 10:00 a.m. at Scheer Memorial 2410 Foothill Blvd., with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5646 Lincoln Blvd. Oroville, CA. The family will be hosting a celebration of Matthew's life at The Eagles Hall 2010 Montgomery St. Oroville, CA. from 1 3p.m.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019
