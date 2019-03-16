MATTHEW MADEROS Matthew George Maderos born December 4, 1956, loving father and son, great athlete and a true gentleman, died March 11, 2019 as a result of complications due to a cycling fall. Devoted father to Lana, age 23, and Mattie, age 21. Matt was deeply proud of his daughters' educational pursuits, Lana, working to earn her teaching credential and Mattie, pursuing a degree in communications. In 2015 Matt met the love of his life, his soulmate, Laurie Gallagher. They were to be married in May. In addition to their love for each other, they shared a love of cycling. Matt's favorite ride, and one he did almost daily, was the climb up to the top of Honey Run Road. He leaves behind his mother, Cindy Maderos, his brother Clint, his daug-hters Lana and Mattie, his fianc‚ Laurie, her sons Ryan and Dane, and his step-mom Debbie Maderos. His father George Maderos preceded him in death. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 31st from 2-5pm at Butte Creek Country Club. For a more complete obituary see Brusie funeral home's website:https://www.brusiefh.com/obituaries/Matthew-Maderos/ Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary