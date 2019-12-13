|
MATTHEW TRAVIS SPRINGS Matthew Travis Springs was born in Redwood City, CA on March 21, 1965 to Ed & Ann Springs and passed away on November 29, 2019. He is survived by his brothers Kenneth, Carl, Daniel, Darrel and David. Matt is also survived by aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and many cousins. Matt had a great love for music. He loved a variety of different kinds of music. He played guitar and sang a lot of their songs and played them very well. Matt also had a love for flying and received a pilot's permit when he was 15 years old, and also liked photography, football, and fishing. He will be missed.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 13, 2019