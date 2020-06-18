MAUREEN JOAN JENSEN Age- 74 years Date of Death- April 27, 2020 at River Valley Care Center in Live Oak, CA due to complications from a stroke. Date of Birth- March 4, 1946. Place of Birth- Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. Residences- most recently Live Oak and Gridley, but Paradise for 25+ years until the 2018 Camp Fire, Willits, Guam, Alameda and other Bay Area cities, and Petaluma, CA. Maureen is survived by one son: John Jensen of Shelter Cove, CA, two grandchildren: Gabrielle Marie Jensen and Theodore Demitrius Jensen of Bridgeville, CA, two brothers: James Earl Jensen (Patrice) of Alameda, CA (Magalia- pre Camp Fire) and John Alfred Jensen (Stephanie) of El Sobrante, CA, one sister: Tracy Ann Howell (Dan) of Gridley, CA, a sister-in-law: Chris Sheals (Dave) of Rohnert Park, CA, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother: Margaret Mary Jensen, nee Hoolahan, her father: Earl Metslaff Jensen, and one brother: Andrew John Jensen. Maureen loved playing Scrabble, took pleasure in reading and collecting books and magazines, was a gardener extraordinaire, liked fishing, enjoyed crocheting and knitting, appreciated lively discussions and conversations, and was an avid collector of myriad items. Private memorial services will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements with Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.



