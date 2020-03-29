|
MAX C. NEWMAN Max was born October 17, 1930 in Bagley, Wisconsin. He grew up with his parents and sister on his grandparents' dairy. At age 15, the family moved to Ontario, California. Max spent his teen Summers with extended family back in Wisconsin, fishing and hunting. He later graduated from Cal Poly University with a degree in horticulture. He started teaching, as well as working evenings for 7 years at the same restaurant he recently celebrated his 71st high school reunion. Max completed a master's degree in Education, continued teaching, and married Laura. His daughter Jane was born in 1953 and his son Jeffrey was born in 1950. Max and his family relocated to Chester, California and his second daughter Jill was born. The family then moved to Chico, where Max taught at Bidwell Middle School and refereed football and basketball. He retired from teaching in 1991, but continued supervising student teaching. He was an active member of Canyon Oaks Golf Club. Max met Carolyn Galloway, who shares his exact birthday of October 17, 1930. After years of knowing and loving each other, they married in 2000, traveling and enjoying friends and life together, until Carolyn's death 4 years ago. Max had infinite love, care, patience and positive regard for all those fortunate enough to have had him in their lives. Those qualities were reflected in all his endeavors as an educator, father, friend and caregiver. He enjoyed family and friends, nurturing those relationships, and he loved hosting gatherings and poker games. He was a journalist, documenting his activities and thoughts and sharing them. Max died March 2, 2020 with failing health at the age of 89. His son Jeffrey preceded him in death. Max is survived by his daughters Jane and Jill Newman; sister Betty; nephew Bobby Gand; grandnephews Billy, Christopher and Jesse; stepson Richard Bishop; stepgranddaughter Lindsey Bishop; and his beloved Westie, Mia. Max is dearly missed. A memorial service will be held Friday May 29th at Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home, 680 Camellia Way Chico.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 29, 2020