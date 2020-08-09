MAYNARD HARTMAN The world has lost another long time Butte county resident World War II veteran E-5 Technical Sergeant. Maynard Hartman died July 21st, 2020 at his home in Oroville, CA under the care of Feather River Hospice. He was carefully watched by his loving nieces and nephews over the last weeks of his life, giving him the opportunity to die in his home, as was his final wish. Maynard was born on May 27, 1921 in Santa Barbara, Ca. He grew up on the Bishop Ranch, where his father was the Foreman. He learned at a young age how to work hard, plowing the rolling hills by the Pacific Ocean with a team of 6 horses that he hitched up and cared for at the age of twelve. His talent for mechanics began on the farm at this young age, fixing the equipment and solving problems on his own. He told us how he drove his truck in High School and would pick up the children on his way to school at the request of the Principal. The unpaid role of " bus driver" was one of his first jobs in a long career in Education. When WWII broke out, Maynard enlisted in the Army Air Corps July-1940 thru Oct 1943 becoming one of the few enlisted pilots learning flight mechanics and was stationed at the airport in Moffett Field and later Chico, CA. After being injured in officer candidate school and then discharged from the service. Chico, Ca is where he met his wife of 64 years, Mildred Caywood. They were married in 1942, and started their life together in Chico, CA, raising their only child, Robert Hartman who they lost in the Vietnam War in October, 1969. This tragedy was heavy on their hearts, but they fostered their nieces and nephews like children of their own, creating a bond that lasted a lifetime and carried on to the next generation of great nieces and nephews. After the war, Maynard started a career in auto mechanics, opening his own business in Chico. Unfortunately he had back problems, so he returned to school at Chico State and earned a degree in Education, along with his wife. While at Chico State he worked in the maintenance department and was instrumental in creating some of the infrastructure that is still in use today. After graduation he started teaching at Bidwell Junior High School where he was the shop teacher and Math instructor. He finished his career as principal at Shasta Elementary School in Chico, CA. He also recorded a video of his time at the Chico Airport at the Chico Airport Museum. It can be viewed there. Maynard is survived by his Nephew Ben Hartman, Grand Nephew, Chad Hartman, Grand Niece Becki Rodriguez, Niece Roaxanne Allen and Nephew Bill Lair, Grand Nephews and nieces, Chuck Lair, Cheryl Jackson and Kendall Milburn. And nieces and nephews Jim, Joe and Mike Mackinnon, Glenda Rutherglen, Dolores Walker, Jane Haberman and Marion Caywood Bowes with grand nephew Don Bowes. Maynard was a true Gentleman and will be forever missed by his loving family, kind neighbors from Kelly Ridge, and the staff at Gold City Grill where he ate every meal for the last 10 years and celebrated his 100th birthday party a little early. Maynard will be laid to rest on August 13, 2020 at 10 AM in Chico at Glen Oaks Memorial Park. Donations can be made to the Oroville Rescue Mission in lieu of flowers. Please contact Glen Oaks at 530-343-3002 for details.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store