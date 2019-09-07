|
|
MEL JONES Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Chico for Melvin "Coach" Richard Jones, 94, of Chico California. He died September 3, 2019 at California Park Rehabilitation Hospital. He was born on May 9, 1926 to Marvin and Anna Mell Jones in Bray California. They later moved to Hilt and then Grenada California where he lived the majority of his youth and graduated from Yreka High School. He joined the US Navy in 1944 and served on the USS Mellette as a Radarman earning a purple heart for his services in WWII. Mel attended Marin Junior College and transferred to California State University Chico graduating with a Master Degree in Education. While attending CSUC he played baseball, track and boxed, where he earned the Far Western Conference boxing champion in 1950. He began working for the Chico Unified School District in 1951. He was defined as a leader in athletics and education. He held many positions at the various schools that included teacher, counselor, principal, football coach and track coach. Mel was the founder of the Chico Invitational Track Meet in 1958 and in 1998 the Chico High Track was dedicated as the "Mel Jones Track and Field Complex". He was most remembered by his students and players. So many have been touched by the inspirations and aspirations of Coach Mel Jones. His passion for student achievement, selflessness and integrity made lasting impressions on students, teachers, staff, parents, and community members. He was inducted into the Chico Sports Hall of Fame in 1976, the Chico State Athletic Hall of Fame in 1994, the Educational Hall of Fame in 1997 as "Most Inspirational Teacher, and the Chico Public Education Hall of Fame in 2010. Mel was a devoted father and husband. His two passions were sports and gardening. There was not a sporting event he did not play, coach, referee, or watch. After he retired he developed an amazing green thumb. His red tomatoes were his prize possessions that he loved to share with family and friends. Mel was a huge part of the Chico community. Many of you may remember him working many nights and weekends for CARD preparing ballfields, coaching track and creating youth camps for the kids to stay busy. He was a member of the Masonic's Chico-Leland Stanford Chico Lodge, No. 111. The past ten years Mel was an active member of the First Christian Church where he enjoyed Sunday fellowship with his wife. He is survived by his second wife Nina Foster; daughter, Julie Hemenway, son Phil/Kim Jones, step children Karen Lorack-Mitchell, Steven/Karen Lorack, Janet/Dave Lappie, Philip/Alicia Lorack and sister, Edith Aldridge. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Mel was preceded in death by his first wife Connie Jones, father Marvin Jones, mother Anna Mell Jones, and two brothers Alton and Stewart Jones. Arrangements are under the direction of Brusie Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . At his request, burial services will be held in Yreka at a later date with immediate family only.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 7, 2019