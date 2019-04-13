MELINDA NORTON Melinda J. Norton was born on December 16, 1969 To Eric & Melinda Berg in Chico, CA. She grew up in Chico where she attended schools until she was 12. She then moved with her parents Cliff & Melinda Barley to Sacramento and Woodland. She graduated from Woodland High in 1988. Melinda married Tim Norton and together they had their children, Andrew and Cali. Things didn't work out and she and Tim divorced. She later met and married her current husband Robert Dunham. She moved to Montana to be closer to her children. Then in 2012, she moved back so she could spend some time with her grandma Barley. After her grandmother passed away she stayed and worked as an IHHS worker and also took care of her mother who had a heart problem. In 2017 at 48, the same age as her mother, she was diagnosed with the same heart problem. She worked when she could for IHHS and helped cut firewood for herself and her stepdad until she no longer was healthy enough. She was preceded in death by her father Eric Berg and her mother Melinda Barley. She is survived by her husband, Robert Dunham; son, Andrew Norton (Tiffany); daughter Cali Norton; four grandchildren; grandpa Hightower; sisters, Mary, Sherry (Brian) Brooke; brother Eric; sister in law Shelly (Isaac) Hankins; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Her service will be at Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home on Friday, April 19th, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. There will be a get together at Hibachi Grill afterward. To share your thoughts and memories, go online to her obituary page at NewtonBracewell.com. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary