MELISSA LEDDY On Wednesday, November 11, 2020, Melissa Dawn Leddy passed away at home surrounded by the love of her family, at the age of 46. Melissa was born June 26, 1974, in Guam. At the age of 17, she moved with her family to Palermo CA. She graduated in 1992 from Las Plumas High School, and then earned a degree in Early Childhood Development from Butte College. Her love for children led her to volunteer as a teacher's aid at Palermo, Helen Wilcox, and Golden Hills. Melissa will be greatly missed by her mother June Fox, stepfather Dave Fox, her son Shawn Leddy, daughter-in-law Calli Baker, grandson Kaiden Leddy, sister Tonya Leddy, niece Jenna Nunley, great grand niece Jolie Nunley, brother Arthur Leddy and brother-in-law Javier Leddy. The love for Melissa can be felt by her large family that extends from Sacramento to Guam.

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 25, 2020.
