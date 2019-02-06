Home
Newton-Bracewell
680 Camellia Way
Chico, CA 95926
(530) 342-9003
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Paradise Performing Arts Center
MELVIN SAM DRESSER It is with great sadness that the family of Melvin "Sam" Dresser announce his passing on January 31, 2019. Sam will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Joan and his three children, Rebecca "Becky", Karen (Garth), and Mark (Suzanne). Sam will also be fondly remembered by his nine grandchildren: Carrie, Sara, Nathan, Gwendolynn, Paul, William, Kristyna, Jamie, Derek and 16 great grandchildren with another on the way, and siblings Celestine, Richard, Paul, and Leland. Sam is predeceased by his parents, Celestine and Lester, and brothers James and Reid. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 9th at 10:00 am at the Paradise Performing Arts Center. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Gold Nugget Museum School Education Fund and sent to Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home in Chico. Share your condolences at NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 6, 2019
