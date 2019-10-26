|
|
MELVIN EUGENE IKE In Loving Memory of Mel Ike (nickname "Curly") who passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019 at the age of 89 in Chico, California. He was born on October 3, 1930 in Herrick, South Dakota to Vernon and Elizabeth Ike. He is survived by his wife Carol Juanita, who was also, his High School sweetheart and friend, of 68 years. Two Grandchildren, Stevie Leigh, and Jordan Rae, who were the highlights of his life. Also many loved nieces and nephews. Mel was one of the nicest and sweetest men that God put on this earth and was loved by all who met him. He will be missed but not forgotten. His family moved from Nebraska in 1947 and he graduated from High School in Los Molinos in 1949. He served his country in the US Navy from 1950 to 1954 during the Korean War. He started his career, as a barber in Chico from 1958 to 1990, where he meet and remained friends with many. He is preceded in death by his only son, Thomas Eugene, who was not only a son but his best friend. His parents, and sisters Myrna and Marcellene. He was a life member of the Chico Elks, #423, Chico Leland Stanford Masonic Lodge, Black Butte Scottish #111, Sacramento, Ben Ali Shrine Blub, Royal Arch #421, and life member of the # 1555. He was awarded the Hiram Award from the Leland Stanford Masonic Lodge in 1990. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Crippled Children's Hospital in care of the Brusie's Funeral Home or Chico Masonic Family Center. Memorial services will be held at the Chico Masonic Family Center on Friday November 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. with a final resting place at "The Grave" cemetery in Orland alongside his beloved son, Thomas. You may send the family condolences at www.brusiefh.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019