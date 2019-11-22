|
MELVINA ANN MARBLE October 8, 1934 October 27, 2019 Mel was born on October 8, 1934 in South Dakota. She grew up in Chico, as the eldest sister of Elaine, Karen and Ronald Severud. She attended Chico High School and graduated from Chico State College with a major in education. Her family most remembers how special she made them feel, especially during the holidays, doing everything she could to make their wishes come true. She earned her doctorate in education and pursued her passion with the Torrance Unified School District as a Counselor and Administrator. After 40 years, she retired and moved back to Chico, reuniting with her high school love, Ray Eggleston. They built a home together and traveled the world. Melvina loved to play bridge and was a master level player, sharing her knowledge with the Chico Bridge Club. Most recently she lived at The Terraces in Chico for several years and loved playing bridge there. She loved traveling, gardening, canning and reading. She was an avid athlete in her younger years and enjoyed playing the piano and organ. She loved her family and supported them in any way that she could. She encouraged continued education, assisting with the purchase of college text books for her step-children, nieces and nephews, throughout their education. She inspired others to be their best selves and rejoiced in their successes. She had a quiet grace and comfort about her. She gave more than she took; she encouraged more than she accepted. She was the matriarch of the family and was admired by all who knew her; loved by those who knew her best. She gave her acceptance with the knowing wink of an eye and a gentle squeeze of the hand. She is survived by her sister, Karen Severud (Joe Flores); brother, Ron Severud (Diane); Brother-in-law, Mike Trantham; nieces and nephews, David Trantham (Lisa), Carol Vernon (Mike), Michael Trantham (Jamie), Lorraine Horan, Kristin Horan, Heather Jenkins-Baumgardner (Jacob), Trevor Miller (Andrea Young), and Corinne Severud, and many great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Knute and Joanna Severud and her sister, Elaine Trantham. Donations can be made in her memory to Bristol Hospice, 374 E. Yosemite Avenue, Suite 200, Merced, CA 95340. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February, 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM, at the Lakeside Pavilion 2565 California Park Drive, Chico, CA 95928.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Nov. 22, 2019 to Feb. 11, 2020