Mia Greer


1930 - 2020
Mia Greer Obituary
MIA GREER Mia Greer was born February 24, 1930 and entered into rest February 26, 2020 surrounded by her husband and loved ones. Mia is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert Greer and her children Angie Ruiz (Dan), Richard Greer (Theresa), Michael Greer (Cathy) and Christina Drouillard (Brian). Mia had 16 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Mia loved to travel and spend time at Collins Lake. Mia is preceded in death by her son Wolf Ingo Greer. Funeral services are under the direction of Scheer Memorial Chapel. A Memorial service will be held at Scheer on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 followed by a celebration of life at the Oroville Veteran's Memorial Hall, 2374 Montgomery St.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 1, 2020
