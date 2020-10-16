DR. MICHAEL A. PERELMAN Dr. Michael A. Perelman, age 80, passed away quietly in Chico, California on September 21, 2020. Born on October 1, 1939 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Janice and Lawrence Perelman. Michael was an Economics Professor at CSU Chico for more than 40 years. He studied at the University of Michigan and San Francisco State before earning his PH. D in agricultural economics at UC Berkeley. Dr. Perelman wrote 19 books and numerous articles as well speaking at economic summits throughout the world. He loved to learn, write and teach. A lifelong scholar who also relished an afternoon of basketball at the CSUC REC Center and bicycling everywhere. He we will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his beloved wife Blanche and daughter Jessica, he leaves behind a brother Dale. His other brother John proceeded him in death. Final arrangements took place at Bidwell Chapel.



