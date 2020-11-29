1/1
Michael Dane
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MICHAEL DANE Michael Travis Dane (Crump) born in Houston Texas on July 20, 1946 passed away too soon on November 20, 2020 at the age of 74. He is survived by Rita, his wife of 21 years, his son, Brad Allen (Kelsey), daughter, Leslie Faust (Eric) and 5 of the most adorable grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Judy Jackson (Wayne) of Redmond, OR. He was a brave SURVIVOR. As a child, he had polio and later discovered through his own research, that he had Cystic Fibrosis. In 2004, he received the miracle of life with a double lung transplant. Through many setbacks, he survived AND thrived for an additional 16 years. A true renaissance man, he was artistic, musical, a great storyteller, a voracious reader, and a great secret keeper. Humble, intelligent, and kind, I will miss him every day of my life. Happy Trails to you.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ChicoER.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved