MICHAEL DANE Michael Travis Dane (Crump) born in Houston Texas on July 20, 1946 passed away too soon on November 20, 2020 at the age of 74. He is survived by Rita, his wife of 21 years, his son, Brad Allen (Kelsey), daughter, Leslie Faust (Eric) and 5 of the most adorable grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Judy Jackson (Wayne) of Redmond, OR. He was a brave SURVIVOR. As a child, he had polio and later discovered through his own research, that he had Cystic Fibrosis. In 2004, he received the miracle of life with a double lung transplant. Through many setbacks, he survived AND thrived for an additional 16 years. A true renaissance man, he was artistic, musical, a great storyteller, a voracious reader, and a great secret keeper. Humble, intelligent, and kind, I will miss him every day of my life. Happy Trails to you.



