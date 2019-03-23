Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
Brusie Funeral Home
626 Broadway
Chico, CA 95928
(530) 342-5642
More Obituaries for Michael Lindo
Michael Dennis Lindo

Michael Dennis Lindo


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Dennis Lindo Obituary
MICHAEL DENNIS LINDO 7-17-57 to 3-9-19 On Saturday, March 9, 2019, Michael Dennis Lindo passed away peacefully at the age of 61. He was the son of Lou Lindo (deceased) and is survived by his father Dennis J. Lindo, brothers Bart and Kenneth, numerous nieces, nephews, and his companion of more than 22 years, Tammy Barbee, and her two children Jennifer and James. Michael, a lifelong Chico resident, was a self-employed gardener who enjoyed maintaining the yards of his clients over many years. Michael's devotion to Tammy, Jennifer, and James will be a cherished memory. No service planned. Donations to the are appreciated.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 23, 2019
