MICHAEL EDWARD BIRD Born May 31,1943 Passed May 18, 2019 Michael Edward Bird passed away on May 18, 2019 at the age of 75. He was born in Long Beach, California on May 31, 1943. He spent his childhood in Redding, Ca where he graduated High School and graduated with a degree in Natural Resources from Shasta Community College. Michael joined the United States Navy at the age of 19 and proudly served his country from January 9, 1962 until July 8, 1968, much of that time in deployment in the Vietnam War. After his service in the military, he went to work for the State of California Department of Fish and Game, where he worked for 35 years, retiring in 2002. After retirement, Michael volunteered for the Yuba County Search and Rescue. He was also a volunteer for California State Park and Recreation at the Oroville Dam Visitor's Center in Oroville, California as a tour guide. He was very knowledgeable of the local Native American culture, more specifically the Mooretown Rancheria Concow Maidu Tribe of Indians, where many family members are tribal members. He was a voracious seeker of facts, historical knowledge and information, and thrived on sharing the knowledge that he had accumulated. Michael Edward Bird is survived by his wife Barbara Bird, and sons Patrick Bird, Christopher Bird, Damian Bird, Mark Monteiro, Michel Legault and Matt Legault. A Celebration of Life for Michael with family and friends will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11AM in Oroville, CA at the Log Cabin, located at 175 Alverda Drive. All family and friends are invited to attend. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary