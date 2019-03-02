MICHAEL EDWARD MARKS June 7, 1945 to February 23, 2019 Michael Marks passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 23, 2019 of natural causes. He was 73 years old. Michael was born at Enloe Hospital and lived nearly his entire life in Chico, earning his Eagle Scout badge, graduating from Chico High School in 1963, and earning a B.S. in Business Administration from Chico State in 1972 as a member of the Delta Sigma Pi business fraternity. He served in the United States Air Force as a Staff Sergeant at Travis AFB in Fairfield, California from 1966 to 1970. Before entering the Service, he met Susan Marie Viergever, who would become his wife of 51 years. Michael is survived by his wife Sue, his sons Jeff and Darren of Sacramento, and his four grandchildren, Hayden, Alexis, Dolores, and Riley. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Gertrude Jane Marks and Mervyn Charles Marks, and his brother, Mervyn Marks Jr., who is survived by his two children, Steven Marks of Elk Grove and Sandy Simpson of Woodland. The Marks family shares fond memories of love and laughter at holidays and family events in Chico. During his life, Mike was the sole proprietor of the Michael E. Marks Insurance agency. For many years, he could be found on a pool deck in his white official's uniform for the Chico Aquajets of USA Swimming and for the CIF North Section. Mike was an enthusiastic member of the Chico Rotary Club for 25 years, and he served on the Enloe Medical Foundation Board of Directors since 1996. His deep affection and appreciation for his hometown were felt by friends, acquaintances and family alike. He will be dearly missed. A Memorial Service and reception in honor of Michael's memory will be held at Lakeside Pavilion, 2565 California Park Drive, Saturday, March 9th at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Enloe Foundation with the family's gratitude. Send condolences online at NewtonBracewell.com. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary