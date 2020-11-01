MICHAEL GANNON Michael Joseph Gannon passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at his home under the loving care of his wife Dee. Michael was born March 2, 1950 in Los Angeles, CA. He served in the U.S. Navy. Michael was a jeweler. He was a pilot, also a hot air balloon pilot, he enjoyed camping and mining for gold. Michael is survived by his wife Dee, two daughters Melinda and Stephanie, and three grandchildren. He is loved and will be missed by all. Share your thoughts online at NewtonBracewell.com