MICHAEL ("MIKE") JOHN WEINREICH Michael ("Mike") John Weinreich, 65, of Oroville, California, died Monday, September 2, 2019, following a brief battle with cancer. Mike entered the world on April 2, 1954, at Enloe Hospital, to the beautiful voice of Dr. Walter Mazen, Sr. singing opera to new mother, Ruth, during the delivery of her baby boy. Mike enjoyed and experienced all the joys of growing up in Chico, riding his bike through Bidwell Park, exploring Upper Park, eating at La Comida, and having a paper route. He was also involved in activities such as the YMCA Indian Guides, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, and youth baseball, and was also a gifted musician, playing the trumpet, the French horn, and the piano. He began working at Long's Drugs when he was 16, and after graduating from Pleasant Valley High School in Chico in 1972, continued what was to become his career with Long's Drugs (now CVS). He retired 38 years later as a Department Manager, having made many lifelong friendships along the way. He loved spending time with family and friends, boating on Lake Oroville, snow skiing and riding motocross. Mike enjoyed cars of all types and was known to own more than one at a time. He was a lifetime fan of San Francisco Giants baseball and 49'ers football. Go Giants! Go 'Niners! In 2004, Mike traveled to Normandy with a group from Chico for the 50th anniversary of D-Day, and honored those who gave their lives for this country. He also enjoyed volunteering his services for CHAT on Saturday mornings delivering food to those who needed assistance. Mike was predeceased by his parents Herman and Ruth Weinreich. He is survived by his sister, Susan Best (husband, John, dec.) his nephew, Micah Best, aunts and many cousins, and his beloved dog, Sheba. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to either Wags & Whiskers Pet Rescue, 2156 Pillsbury Road, Chico, CA 95926, where Mike rescued Sheba, or to Chico Housing Action Team ("CHAT"), P.O. Box 4868, Chico, CA 95927, where he volunteered his services. A graveside ceremony will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Glen Oaks Memorial Park, 11115 Midway, in Chico. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 8, 2019