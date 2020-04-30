|
MICHAEL KIRKE CAFFERATA Michael Kirke Cafferata passed away on April 21, 2020, after a battle with cancer. A resident of Chico since 1972, he was born in Reno, Nevada, to Russell and Myra Cafferata on August 28, 1948. Michael was a proud veteran of the US Coast Guard, having served in Southeast Asia in the 1960s and 70s. Changes in Coast Guard regulations during his second year of service allowed him to grow his trademark beard. After moving to Chico, he worked in the lumber industry before returning to nursing school at the age of 40. Michael worked as a nurse at Enloe Hospital for 25 years, including time as a flight nurse with Enloe FlightCare. He loved his career in the Emergency Department where he was known as "Crusty." Michael was a lifelong woodworker, tinkerer, and collector. He was an avid reader. He loved the ocean, both the cold North Coast and Hawaii's sunny beaches. In retirement, he enjoyed volunteering for Butte Humane Society, especially working with the cats. More than anything, he adored his wife, two daughters and three dogs. He left behind a wide circle of friends and family whose lives were touched by his wisdom, wit, and enormous heart. Michael is survived by his wife Gail; daughter Melissa Cafferata-Ainsworth and her husband, Justin Ainsworth; daughter Lindsey Cafferata and her husband, Todd Simmons; granddaughters Emma and Elissa Ainsworth; and sister Piper Cafferata. If you are so inclined, a donation to Butte Humane Society or the NRA would be a most appropriate tribute. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020