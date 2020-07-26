MICHAEL NEVENS Michael Nevens of Chico, fantastic father and titan of friendship and love, passed away July 5. He was 47. Preceded in death by his father Michael and brother Pat, he leaves a legacy of love for his wife Gretchen, sons Luke and Jacoby, mother Teresa, and siblings Mary and John. Mike was a beloved servant and leader. He helped direct numerous local college ministries and served as chaplain for Butte College and Chico State student-athletes. He provided life-changing encouragement to many, insisting that you mattered and he believed in you. Mike did everything with gusto, including his favorite things: playing baseball with his boys, catching fish, and coaching. A college professor and small-business owner, Nevens graduated from Anderson High School in 1991. He earned a business degree and MBA from Chico State (2003) and an MDiv from Multnomah University (2006). A virtual celebration of life will take place August 8. For details and a link to the gofundme campaign supporting Gretchen and the boys, email mikenevensmemorial@gmail.com.



