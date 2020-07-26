1/1
Michael Nevens
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MICHAEL NEVENS Michael Nevens of Chico, fantastic father and titan of friendship and love, passed away July 5. He was 47. Preceded in death by his father Michael and brother Pat, he leaves a legacy of love for his wife Gretchen, sons Luke and Jacoby, mother Teresa, and siblings Mary and John. Mike was a beloved servant and leader. He helped direct numerous local college ministries and served as chaplain for Butte College and Chico State student-athletes. He provided life-changing encouragement to many, insisting that you mattered and he believed in you. Mike did everything with gusto, including his favorite things: playing baseball with his boys, catching fish, and coaching. A college professor and small-business owner, Nevens graduated from Anderson High School in 1991. He earned a business degree and MBA from Chico State (2003) and an MDiv from Multnomah University (2006). A virtual celebration of life will take place August 8. For details and a link to the gofundme campaign supporting Gretchen and the boys, email mikenevensmemorial@gmail.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ChicoER.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved