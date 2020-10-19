MICHAEL MIKEY PETERS August 4, 1961 September 24, 2020 Michael "Mikey" Steven Peters, 59, of North Richland Hills, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 in North Richland Hills. Mikey, as he was affectionately known, was born on August 4, 1961 in Colusa, California to parents Carl Christian and Sandra Ann Peters (Atteberry). His youth was spent in Colusa, Butte City and Durham California. Mike graduated from Durham High School in 1979. He earned an associate degree in Mechanized Agriculture from Butte Community College in Oroville, California in 1981. Mike and Susan Oswald Woll were married on February 20, 1993 in Chico California, relocating to Ft. Worth, Texas in 1999. Mike joined Graybar Electric Company in 1999, serving in several positions and was currently a counter sales representative. It was a job he greatly enjoyed, especially interacting with his many customers. During his lifetime Mike enjoyed hunting, camping, 4 wheeling with high school buddies (the two Toms and Joe), surfing and chatting on the Net, meeting new people and making friends. He never met a stranger. If you were a lucky recipient of one of his bear hugs you would never forget it. Covid really bummed him out. During this pandemic he was a faithful caretaker for his mother-in-law. Mikey was a big teddy bear of a man, a man of many words, a loving big brother, a confidante, was always kind and incredibly friendly and will be dearly missed by all. He was preceded in death by his father, and father-in-law, Jackson Carttar Oswald. Survived by wife Susan, mother, Sandra Atteberry, mother-in-law, Jenny Oswald, sisters, Cynthia (Steve) Smith, Miriam (Mark) Dennis, Kirsten Peters, and brother Thomas (Jodi) Peters. Sister-in-law Shanan (Rob) Shepherd. Also survived by his beloved nieces and nephew Edie, Rebecca, Victoria, Sandra Rose, Hannah, Jessie and Carl and his Godson Nathan; his Uncles, George, Milton, Richard Peters who live in Yuba City, CA.; Roswell, TX; Orlando, FL. Memorial services were held at 10:00am, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the First Colleyville Church, 5300 Colleyville, Blvd., Colleyville, TX 76034 Donations could be made to Durham Volunteer Fire Dept.



