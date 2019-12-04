|
|
MICHAEL REILLEY September 13, 1954 -November 29, 2019 Michael passed away peacefully after a brave fight with cancer. Born in San Francisco, California, he was raised in Chico and attended local schools. Immediately after graduating from Pleasant Valley High School, Michael enlisted in the army. Returning to Chico, he spent a number of years working in construction and property management eventually opening a satellite office for the Austin, Reilley and Doud Insurance Services. Michael had two loves: His family and the city of Chico. He was a regular attendee at the City Council meetings and never met a cause for which he did not have an opinion. He was the family historian using every family gathering to collect stories, facts and dates. Michael was predeceased by his two older brothers Skipper and Patrick. He is survived by his brother Larry and his sisters Terry Westlake and Bonnie Walker, and brother-in-law Price Walker. He has multiple nieces and nephews and was the proud grandpa of Brayden and Rylee. He is already missed. Vigil services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 6pm to 8pm, with a rosary at 7pm at Brusie Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am Wednesday, Dec. 11 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in honor of Michael Reilley Endowment Fund at: CalRH c/o Christine La Marca, 8480 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa Ca. 91942.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019