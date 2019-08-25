|
MICHEAL "JEFF" LEWIS Micheal "Jeff" Lewis 67, of Chico, passed peacefully in his sleep Monday, August 19th in his home. Jeff was born in Oroville, on October 8, 1951, to Wilbur and Ramona Lewis. He and his sister Claudia Blanchard were raised in Chico where he played Little League and graduated from Chico High School. He married Mindy Meier in 1973 and had three children: Kimberly (Tietz), Stacy (Munger) and Mike whom he raised in Paradise. As his children married, Ryan Tietz, Danny Munger, and Stephanie Hockersmith became part of Jeff's family. Jeff was a devoted husband and father who worked in the grocery business and renovated and managed his rental properties. He taught the value of working hard by example. Jeff was happy to work in his yard, visit the casino and enjoy a good buffet. His family and St. Bernard were his pride and joy. Jeff had 4 grandsons (Darin and Ian Tietz, Trevor Munger and Benjamin Lewis) and 2 granddaughters (Alivia Lewis and Sydney Munger). He loved to treat his grandkids to ice cream, attend their sporting events and tell stories. He purposefully provided opportunities for his family to make memories, which will be treasured and shared. Jeff taught his children to value experiences over things and his teachings will be continued for generations. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 1, at 1pm at 936 Liberty Lane, Chico Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 25, 2019