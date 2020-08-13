1/1
Michele Ann Boles
1957 - 2020
MICHELE ANN BOLES Michele Boles our devoted wife, mother, and grandmother entered peacefully into the arms of her Heavenly Father on August 9, 2020. Michele was born on March 8, 1957 to Roy Stanton Jr. and Margaret Stanton in San Francisco, California. At an early age Michele and her siblings, Linda Grandstaff and Ronald Stanton, moved to Paradise, California. There she went to grade school at St. Thomas More Church and Paradise Intermediate School. She was a cheerleader at Paradise High School and graduated in 1975. She had met her soon to be husband, Karl Boles, two years prior and they became married that August. Karl's work required them to relocate multiple times throughout their marriage with them eventually retiring in Paradise, California, home of where they first found love. Their family was complete after having two beautiful daughters, Alicia Garcia and Stephanie Boles. She was a loving, caring mother and a continuous support in her daughters' lives. Raising them and watching them grow was her greatest joy. She cherished the title "Meme" given by her loving grandchildren, Mila and Knox Garcia. She adored every moment spent with them making beautiful memories. Michele was a devout Christian never steering from her faith. Her love and passion in Christ guided her to start a Women's Ministry at her church in Yorba Linda, California. She was also involved in First Baptist Church of Richmond, Texas, passionately teaching at the Mother's Day out program. She thoroughly enjoyed all her time spent in the church community. Michele's unconditional love, compassion, faith, and beautiful spirit will be forever in our hearts and missed by all who knew her. The family would to like to thank Dr. Majz and his staff at Adventist Medical, Dr. Le and his staff at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, and Butte Home Health and Hospice for their unwavering care, support, and love for Michele and her family. Michele is preceded in death by her father Roy Stanton Jr. and brother Ronald Stanton. She is survived by her loving husband Karl Boles, her daughters Alicia Garcia and Stephanie Boles, son-in-law Joshua Garcia, grandchildren Mila and Knox Garcia, mother Margaret Stanton, and sister Linda Grandstaff. To view the obituary and leave condolences online, visit NewtonBracewell.com

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 13, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by ChicoER.com

