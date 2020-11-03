1/1
Mike Kaliczak
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mike's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MIKE KALICZAK In loving memory of Mike Kaliczak, 69. On October 12, 2020 - with Meg, Megan and Garth by his side - Mike passed on. He was born in Camarthen, Wales in 1951 to a Welsh mother and a Polish father. He moved with the family to Toronto, Canada when he was very young, and then to Los Angeles for his final years in junior high and high school. He had a diverse career - from a stereo salesman, to an X-ray technician, a business owner for a graphic marketing company, an airport shuttle driver, a transportation executive, and then software development. Mike's legacy and love of life and radios lives on by his wife Meg, son Garth (Niki) and grandson Jareth, daughter Megan (Shane) and granddaughters Chloe, Daphne and Emily, brother Janek (Anne) nephews Ben and Alex, sister in law Heidi (Jim) nephew Connor and niece Bailey, brother in law Mark (Robin), mother in law Linda and father in law Lyle.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ChicoER.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved