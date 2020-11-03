MIKE KALICZAK In loving memory of Mike Kaliczak, 69. On October 12, 2020 - with Meg, Megan and Garth by his side - Mike passed on. He was born in Camarthen, Wales in 1951 to a Welsh mother and a Polish father. He moved with the family to Toronto, Canada when he was very young, and then to Los Angeles for his final years in junior high and high school. He had a diverse career - from a stereo salesman, to an X-ray technician, a business owner for a graphic marketing company, an airport shuttle driver, a transportation executive, and then software development. Mike's legacy and love of life and radios lives on by his wife Meg, son Garth (Niki) and grandson Jareth, daughter Megan (Shane) and granddaughters Chloe, Daphne and Emily, brother Janek (Anne) nephews Ben and Alex, sister in law Heidi (Jim) nephew Connor and niece Bailey, brother in law Mark (Robin), mother in law Linda and father in law Lyle.



