Viewing
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Newton-Bracewell
680 Camellia Way
Chico, CA 95926
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Newton-Bracewell
680 Camellia Way
Chico, CA 95926
View Map
MIKE SNIPES Mike Snipes died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 due to an ongoing battle with cancer at his daughters' home where he was cared for and loved by many. He was born June 10, 1956 to Skip and Judy Snipes at Enloe Hospital Chico, California where he was raised and educated, he graduated Chico High in 1974. Mike spent all of his life in Chico, worked as laborer and retired from the carpet industry as a route manager. During his retirement he did a lot of fishing. What Mike enjoyed most was spending time with family, friends, and loving on his grandchildren. Mike was best known for his joyful caring personality, and always having a smile on his face. He is survived by his children, Michelle Snipes, Bryan Snipes, Steven Snipes; his brothers Eric, Johnnye, and Larry Snipes; sisters Kathty Bateman and Karen DeWall; His grandchildren Chase, Bradley, Alissa, Aleeya, Bryson and Maxell; He also has numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. A viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Chico Cemetery. Share your thoughts or condolences online at NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 19, 2019
