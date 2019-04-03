Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
More Obituaries for Mike Turner
Mike Turner


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mike Turner Obituary
MIKE TURNER A memorial service will be held for John Michael Turner, 64 of Chico, on Tuesday, April 9 at 11 a.m. at Brusie Funeral Home. He passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at his home. Mike was born on October 1, 1954 in Chico to Mick and Pat Turner. He is survived by his wife Sharon of Chico; three children, Jamie (Jamie) Turner of Durham, Amanda (Gideon) Seaman of Mounds, Oklahoma and Ryan (Ashley) Turner of Cherokee; two stepsons, Rob and Stanley Bass; two sisters, Colleen and Lynn; four brothers, Jimmy, Kevin, Larry and Lonnie; and fifteen grandchildren.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 3, 2019
