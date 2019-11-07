|
MILLIE ROGERS In loving memory of a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. Millie Rogers is survived by five children, Jackie Sudicky and Cliff Matney, Chico; Diana Casteel and Pat Rogers, Chino Hills; and Edith Rogers, Whittier. She has three grandchildren, Gary Casteel, Brian (Amanda) Sudicky, and Stacy (Sean) Green; one step-grandchild, Caressa Andrews, and three great grandchildren, Tommi and Bash Sudicky, and Greta Green. She is also survived by nieces and nephews: Sarita Smith, Kathy Looney, Harold David Smith, Kenneth Smith, II (Virginia), and Carolyn Ratliff (Kentucky). Millie was born and raised in Virginia. She moved to California in 1957 and to Durham in 1962. She went to work for the Post Office in Durham in 1969. During her tenure with the Post Office, she worked in Chico, Paradise, Yuba City, and Marysville. In 1993, she was appointed Postmaster at the Durham Post Office where she served until her retirement in 1999. In retirement, while in good health, Millie was active in the Postal Credit Union and served on its Board of Directors. She was also active in NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees). She enjoyed traveling and tried to take a trip each year after retirement. She was also a voracious reader. Millie's friendliness, sparkling smile and incredible sense of humor brightened our days. Her talents with the computer amazed us. After her family, Millie was a passionate baseball and Nascar fan and enjoyed playing Indian bingo. She will be truly, truly missed. Now her spirit will live inside everyone who had the opportunity to know her. Although we feel grief and a deep sense of loss, we know there is rejoicing in heaven and we thank God for the privilege of sharing in her life. She was loved beyond words. Millie died of natural causes at the age of 89 on November 5, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, at 11:00 a.m. at Newton Bracewell, 680 Camellia Way, Chico. To view obituary online and leave condolences for the family, please visit NBCFH.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 7, 2019