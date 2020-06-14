Miroslaw Lewandowski
1926 - 2020
MIROSLAW LEWANDOWSKI Miroslaw "Mike" Lewandowski passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the age of 94. Mike was born February 3, 1926 in Nadroz, Poland. At the age of fourteen he was taken by the Germans to a work camp. Once liberated from the work camp by American soldiers, he stayed in Germany where he met and married his wife Elvira in 1947. In 1952, Mike and his family came to the United States. After settling in California, Mike always would say, "there is no better state than California." Mike had his own shoe repair business, first in Oakland, then San Lorenzo, and finally moved his shop to Paradise, CA in 1996 to be closer to his family. He worked until he was 88 years old. Mike will be remembered as a kind and hardworking man, never saying a harsh word. He always greeted you with a smile and said, "you're looking good." He is survived by his brother Zygmunt, his children Anita and Anton, his five grandchildren Tina, Mark, Kayla, Benjamin, and Natalie, along with three great grandchildren Mika, Matthew, and Luka. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. Mike's interment will be at the Chico Cemetery in Chico, CA. His services will be attended by immediate family only, due to the global pandemic.

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jun. 14, 2020.
June 14, 2020
Treasured Tribute Wreath
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Bronia lewandowski
