NADINE CLIFFORD Nadine L. Keene (Miskella) Clifford, 92, born March 18th, 1927 in Oroville, Butte County, CA to Clarence W. and Nadine H. Keene passed away March 30th, 2019 in Chico, CA. She was raised in Chico, attended Notre Dame School, and graduated from Chico High School in 1945. Nadine married John George Miskella October 26th, 1947 in Reno, NV. She and her husband were active in various horse activities and were drill team leaders of the Chico Bonanza Riders for 15 years. They later divorced. Nadine lived in Idaho for 21 years and married Mark G. Clifford in Gooding, Idaho on March 11th, 1974. She owned and operated a calf operation in Idaho for several years. She enjoyed the outdoors, her yard, flowers, fishing, riding her horse, Chiquita in the hills of Idaho, and collecting Indian artifacts. She enjoyed collecting antiques, attending many antique shows, AND special visits to her family and friends in Chico. Nadine moved back to Chico in 1992. She became active in volunteer works as a caregiver and volunteered at Riverside Convalescent Hospital for many years. She was predeceased by her parents; sister; and son, John James Miskella. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia N. Walters of Durham, CA; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren. A private, family graveside service will be held at Chico Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be donated to the Butte Humane Society. To view obituary online, go to NewtonBracewell.com. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary