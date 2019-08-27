Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newton-Bracewell
680 Camellia Way
Chico, CA 95926
(530) 342-9003
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Newton-Bracewell
680 Camellia Way
Chico, CA 95926
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Hernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy A. Hernandez


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy A. Hernandez Obituary
NANCY A. HERNANDEZ Nancy Ann (Nolan) Hernandez was born April 14, 1950 in Chico, CA. She passed away August 5, 2019 in Sacramento, CA with her husband Chuck by her side. They celebrated 34 years of marriage in June 2019. She is survived by her husband Chuck; son Matthew Cline and his wife Mandy; 5 grandchildren; 3 siblings and numerous other relatives. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 am at Newton Bracewell Funeral Home. To view the full obituary or share your thoughts and condolences please visit www.nbcfh.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newton-Bracewell
Download Now