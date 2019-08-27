|
NANCY A. HERNANDEZ Nancy Ann (Nolan) Hernandez was born April 14, 1950 in Chico, CA. She passed away August 5, 2019 in Sacramento, CA with her husband Chuck by her side. They celebrated 34 years of marriage in June 2019. She is survived by her husband Chuck; son Matthew Cline and his wife Mandy; 5 grandchildren; 3 siblings and numerous other relatives. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 am at Newton Bracewell Funeral Home. To view the full obituary or share your thoughts and condolences please visit www.nbcfh.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 27, 2019