NANCY L. BORGE' Nancy Borge' (Heitman) died June 11th, 2020 in the presence of family in Eugene, OR. She was on hospice and died of age related causes at the age of 76 years old. Nancy was born July 7th, 1943 in Colusa, CA to Hubert Edmund Heitman and Atha Lucy Sweet. She is survived by her sister Sally Heitman, daughters Jamie Strand and Jeanette Borge both of Springfield, OR and son Daniel Borge of Brookings, OR. She was preceded in death by her sisters Janet Sicard, Betty Gordon and her parents Papa Ed and Nana Sweet. Nancy was raised in Colusa, CA and was involved in 4-H, FFA and lived on a dairy farm. She married Ronald Curtis Borge in 1964 and raised 3 children in Chico, CA. They were very active in 4-H and went on many camping trips in the area and to Mexico for winter break. Nancy managed the family antique store called Oak Outpost in downtown Chico, CA and worked for many years at Orient & Flume Art Glass and T-Shirts Plus in the Mall. She lived in Chico, CA for over 20 years and then lived in Crescent City, CA for over 30 years. She worked at Coast Line Enterprises, volunteered in the Community and after retirement she was in the Volunteer Grandparent Program at several schools. She moved to Springfield, OR in February of 2016 so her children could care for her. She loved spending time with her Grandkids Joey and Alana, shopping trips and eating out with her family. A memorial bench is being commissioned to be placed along Pebble Beach Rd in Crescent City, CA to honor Nancy. She always wanted people to come to the beach and visit her while watching the ocean and feeling the coastal breeze. If you would like to receive information on the Memorial Bench or contact family, make your inquiry to Jamie Strand, PO Box 892, Springfield, OR 97477 or via email at jamiestrand07@hotmail.com.



