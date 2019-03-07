NANCY GIMBAL Nancy North Gimbal was surrounded in love by her children Kim Gimbal, Shannon Beattie, Lance Gimbal, and daughter-in-law Paige Gimbal as she passed away on March 3, 2019. She was 91 years old. Nancy is also survived by her brother Stanley North, daughter-in-law Patti Gimbal, grand-children Ross, Scott, Marissa, Danielle Gimbal and Grace Beattie. Many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews also grieve her passing. Nancy was born Sept. 25, 1927 in Chicago, IL. She spent her childhood in Evanston, IL, later moving with her family to Greenwich, CT. As a young woman her eyes were drawn to the spotlight! While pursuing a performing career in the theatre at Ohio's Cleveland Playhouse, she met the love of her life, Raynor Gimbal. They married in 1950 and together moved to CA to raise a family and to join the family business. Nancy stayed actively involved with dance, theatre and music throughout her life; her joie de vivre was contag-ious and brought joy to everyone, everywhere her travels took her. Forever young at heart, Nancy embraced with passion all that life had to offer. Those who were fortunate to know her will feel the loss of her light on this earth. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Theatre on the Ridge. PO Box 13 Paradise, CA 95967-0013 Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary