NANCY JO MATHISON Nancy Jo Mathison was born in Glendale, CA on November 11, 1937. She entered Heaven's Gates on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Chico, CA after a long battle with cancer. She was 81 years old. The eldest child of George & Grace Linville, she spent her childhood in Southern CA. Before her senior year of high school, the family moved to Chico and bought a house in Butte Creek Canyon after hearing that the Oroville Dam was being built, bringing job prospects for her dad. Nancy Jo graduated from Chico Senior High School in 1955. She began working in the clerical field after graduation, and worked as a Medical Assistant for Dr. Jay Gibson and a Medical Transcriptionist for Drs. Leivers, Scharf & Heitecker. She met Donald Mathison while working at Payless TV & Repair. They were married on June 15, 1957 and would have celebrated 62 years together this year. After her children were older, she worked clerical jobs at CSU, Chico and finished her career as a SIP Typist at Chico High School. Nancy Jo was a life member of the Sons of Norway, where she held many offices including President & taught Norwegian Folk Dancing with Don. She was the West Coast Coordinator for Vinland National Skiathons in the early 80's, was a member of the Lassen Fiber Guild, and the Hooker Oak Good Sam's RV Group. Nancy Jo was an extremely talented artist. She taught & painted Norwegian Rosemaling, Norwegian Hardanger, loved to do loom weaving and spinning, was an expert knitter and crocheted. She enjoyed quilting, working out in the yard gardening, and loved to travel England being her most memorable trip. A dedicated mother & domestic Goddess, she was an awesome cook, and there wasn't anything she could not make. She baked and decorated wedding cakes, and was a two time semi-finalist in the Pillsbury Bake-Off. Mom said her biggest accomplishment in her lifetime was her 3 children. She was proud of their own accomplishments and grateful that they "didn't get in trouble with the law or get into drugs." Mom said her only regret in life was that she wished she would have furthered her education. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Donald, her 3 children and spouses; Susan Carlile (Steve), of Preston, Lancashire, England; Beckee Mathison-Street (Patrick), of Chico, CA; and Timothy Mathison (Cheryl), of Redding, CA; 2 Brothers, Gerald Linville (Sandy), of Orofino, ID, and James Linville (Ami) of Missoula, MT; 6 adored Grandchildren Kaitlin, Tanner, Matthew & Faith Carlile, and Jared & Eric Mathison. The family would like to thank Dr. Sam Mazj & Dr. Steven Wahlen at Feather River Hospital Cancer Center, Drs. Christine & Randal Sloop, the staff at Cal Park Rehab for the compassionate care they provided for our Mom the past 2 years, and Mom's dear friends Shirley Prestesater & Louise Urness for their true friendship & regular visits. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home, 680 Camellia Way, Chico, CA. Memorial donations may be made to Butte Humane Society. Share your thoughts online at NewtonBracewell.com Mom We LoVe you from here and beyond....you do know how far that is don't you? Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 30, 2019