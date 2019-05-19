Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Services
Brusie Funeral Home
626 Broadway
Chico, CA 95928
(530) 342-5642
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:30 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
285 E 5th St
Chico, CA
Resources
NANCY PIERSON Nancy Gail Pierson was born August 20, 1933 in Westwood, CA to Arthur and Fern Jensen. She graduated from Chester High and went on to receive a teaching credential from Chico State. She married Fred Pierson Jr. in 1952. Nancy taught kindergarten at Greenville Elementary for 25 years. Nancy loved cats and chocolate, particularly See's fudge. She had a wry wit and kept a good sense of humor about life up to the end. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Carol Dezell and her husband. She is survived by her five children: Leanna Pierson of Sacramento; Fred Pierson III of Los Angeles; Ken Pierson of Portola; Chuck Pierson of Quincy and Dave Pierson of Minneapolis, MN. She leaves behind many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services will be held at 1:30 pm on June 1, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church 285 E 5th St. Chico, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Plumas County Museum, pcmuseum@psln.com or 530-283- 6320.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 19, 2019
