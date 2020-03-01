|
|
NANNETTE CARTER 1923-2020 Nannette Shaper Carter passed away peacefully on February 16th at the age of 96. She was born on March 23, 1923 in San Bernardino to Bernard W. Shaper and Helen Stinson Shaper. Her family moved to Redlands where Nannette and her sister Betty spent their younger years and graduated from Redlands High School. Their father accepted a job as principal of Chico High School in 1940 and the girls followed their parents to Chico where they attended Chico State College. Nannette was the first speech and drama major in the newly founded department headed by Harlan Adams. She graduated Magna Cum Laude in 3.5 years and was chosen as the commencement speaker in recognition of her outstanding scholarship. While at Chico State, Nannette met her future husband, Kirk Errol Carter. Both Nannette and Errol joined the military at the beginning of WWII. Errol interrupted his college education to serve as a captain in the Army Air Corps and Nannette became a Navy WAVES lieutenant. After officer training, Nannette was sent to Washington DC where she worked in the Bureau of Yards and Docks, a small annex of the Pentagon. She had top-secret security clearance, was armed when on night duty, and shortly became officer-in-charge of several WAVE officers and yeomen. On military leave in Chico, Nannette and Errol were married in uniform on February 10, 1945, after which they returned to duty. When the war was over, the couple settled in Chico, where Nannette stayed busy at home raising their two daughters. She found time to be active in PTA, including several terms as the Association's president. She joined the PEO sisterhood, held several local PEO leadership positions, and served as its state president in the 1950's. She was also very active in the local chapter of the League of Women Voters where she spent many years on the board, including several terms as president. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed participating in two different bridge clubs for many years. In 1964, Nannette received her teaching credential and went to work full time at Chico Junior High School. She was a long-time yearbook advisor and served as head of the English department. Chosen to be the first president of the Chico Unified Teachers Association, she negotiated hard down to the eleventh hour to avoid a teacher's strike in the CUTA's first year of unionization. She received several awards during her teaching career, honoring her leadership and classroom skills. Nannette and Errol retired together from teaching in 1978. They had recently purchased a walnut orchard in south Chico where they built a house for themselves and enjoyed producing walnuts until Errol passed away in 2007. During these years they were able to find time to travel to such places as Russia, England, Italy, Germany and Yugoslavia. They enjoyed the snow in Mineral where they owned a cabin. They were active members on the Chico Meals on Wheels board. They spent 61 years together. Nannette was a serious reader and a student of philosophy and world religions. She believed in the power of positive thinking and she enjoyed attending the Center for Spiritual Living. Nannette was not afraid of death. She looked upon it as a new opportunity. One of her favorite quotes, which she repeated upon the death of her own mother, was from William Allen White: "The soul of her, the glowing, gorgeous, fervent soul of her, surely was flaming in eager joy upon some other dawn." Nannette's sister, Betty Lawler, passed away in 2017. Our thanks to Betty's daughter Susan Martin and her husband Marty for caring so generously for the two ladies so that they could live together as long as possible. Nannette is survived by her two daughters, Gale Alvistur (Victor) and Jan Pelletier (Jim); her grandchildren Jason Alvistur (Marisa), Bryan Alvistur (Erica), Annemarie Kelley (Gregg), Brendan Alvistur (Elaine), Matt Pelletier (Tanisha), Ben Pelletier (Stephen), Mike Pelletier (Raquel); and by her great-grandchildren, from Gale's family Reese, Eva, Hailey, Avery, Zachary, and Rowan Alvistur, and Sean, Emma, and Maeve Kelley, and from Jan's family Isabella, Asa, Isaac and Zoe Pelletier. A private family gathering was held, per Nannette's explicit wishes. Those who would like to do so may make a donation in her name to the Chico Meals on Wheels program with her thanks. Share your reflections online at NewtonBracewell.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020